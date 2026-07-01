The Net Zero Scandal
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How the wind blew
From the archive
Jul 1
•
Ben Pile
19
3
3
June 2026
Electrifying the world is expensive, Tony
Tony Blair and Tony Guterres want to electrify everything.
Jun 28
•
Ben Pile
17
3
1
London's Green Blob slop festival comes and goes
It was London Climate Action Week. But did anyone notice?
Jun 28
•
Ben Pile
5
1
Game of Slop
Every bid for power belies a bankrupt agenda.
Jun 23
•
Ben Pile
13
A notion of slopkeepers
Slop, slop, slop. Everywhere. The triumph of slop. Unstoppable slop.
Jun 19
•
Ben Pile
15
2
The UK in the EU's orbit will bring down Net Zero sooner
But that's not an argument for the UK to rejoin the European Union.
Jun 14
•
Ben Pile
13
1
On banning electric heated towel rails...
On Talk TV.
Jun 13
•
Ben Pile
20
1
Picking apart Piketty's climate plans
A proposal for a 90% wealth tax on the world's richest people might be red meat for social justice warriors, but it's not going to make the world a…
Jun 13
•
Ben Pile
9
1
1
Wide Awake on Net Zero
A recent podcast appearance...
Jun 10
•
Ben Pile
6
1
The green churn machine is still churning
Another 'report' in the endless waves of 'reports' turns out to be built on sand. Again.
Jun 9
•
Ben Pile
14
3
2
We Don’t Need Tony Blair to Explain Why Starmer’s Technocratic Authoritarianism isn’t Working
Tony Blair just won't leave Ed Milband alone. But should we welcome his interventions? What's he getting out of it? Is the enemy of our Miliband our…
Jun 3
•
Ben Pile
16
1
May 2026
Spectating at the Spectator Net Zero debate
Is debate with rank alarmists possible?
May 31
•
Ben Pile
13
3
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