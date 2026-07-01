The Net Zero Scandal

The Net Zero Scandal

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June 2026

Electrifying the world is expensive, Tony
Tony Blair and Tony Guterres want to electrify everything.
  Ben Pile
London's Green Blob slop festival comes and goes
It was London Climate Action Week. But did anyone notice?
  Ben Pile
Game of Slop
Every bid for power belies a bankrupt agenda.
  Ben Pile
A notion of slopkeepers
Slop, slop, slop. Everywhere. The triumph of slop. Unstoppable slop.
  Ben Pile
The UK in the EU's orbit will bring down Net Zero sooner
But that's not an argument for the UK to rejoin the European Union.
  Ben Pile
On banning electric heated towel rails...
On Talk TV.
  Ben Pile
Picking apart Piketty's climate plans
A proposal for a 90% wealth tax on the world's richest people might be red meat for social justice warriors, but it's not going to make the world a…
  Ben Pile
Wide Awake on Net Zero
A recent podcast appearance...
  Ben Pile
The green churn machine is still churning
Another 'report' in the endless waves of 'reports' turns out to be built on sand. Again.
  Ben Pile
We Don’t Need Tony Blair to Explain Why Starmer’s Technocratic Authoritarianism isn’t Working
Tony Blair just won't leave Ed Milband alone. But should we welcome his interventions? What's he getting out of it? Is the enemy of our Miliband our…
  Ben Pile

May 2026

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