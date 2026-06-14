I wrote the article below quite some time ago, perhaps nearly a year, for a project that was going to be published in a different magazine, but which for one reason or another did not happen. It is one of a series of essays on the matter of climate change published now over at the Daily Sceptic. So one or two of the points I raise below may be somewhat out of date. I have not checked on the progress of France’s Zones à faibles émissions, for example, which I am given to understand have been undemocratically sustained, against public and politicians’ wishes to the contrary.

For the avoidance of all doubt, I am now, always have been, and always will be a Brexiteer. My point that the green agenda is collapsing in the European Union faster than it is collapsing in Britain is no advocacy of the EU. On the contrary, my desire is for an orderly exit from all antidemocratic institutions, not for the chaos that such repugnant political projects summon up.

I find it almost unbelievable that there is anything even resembling a conversation about re-joining a decade and a week since that Referendum in which the majority of British voters said no to the political Establishment. It is this intransigence that needs to be the metric by which an opposition needs to calibrate a response. With the green agenda, as well as this bizarre idea of political “union” between peoples that neither wanted nor needed it, I think this metric makes the case that ideologies and whatnot have been underestimated.

What would it take for you to push past so many people, so opposed to your plans for them? What arrogance is implied by such a commitment. Yet some people will find countless ways to progress their project, all the same. They are determined to make your business their business, and to make their business none of your business. And the extent to which they have any interest at all in what you have to say, is their determination to prevent you from saying it — or at least to prevent others from hearing it. Yet they claim to be the bastion of “freedom and democracy” and the “rule of law”. This has to be an indictment of people in power, not of people in general. I hope it is so.

The Backlash Against Net Zero is Gathering Steam Across Europe

Is the UK Government seeking ‘dynamic alignment’ with the European Union to save its favourite policy agendas, like Net Zero? Despite the Common Understanding achieved in May 2025 to “respect each other’s decision-making autonomy” and despite the June 2016 referendum, some are now warning about the “quiet reversal of Brexit”. That Common Understanding requires “linking” the UK and EU’s carbon emissions trading systems, thereby aligning climate, energy and industrial policies, making them again the prerogative of the ‘rule-maker’ and Britain a ‘rule-taker’. Starmer and the other fanatical anti-Brexiteers have cargo-cult like expectations that the EU will fulfil their desires. That fervent faith may soon be dashed by irony. Starmer’s prostration before the EU and capitulation to all its vengeful punishments actually seals Net Zero’s doom, not its salvation. Let me explain. We are prisoners in double bondage.

Rather than some clandestine manoeuvring behind the public’s back, the more credible explanation for Brexit’s reversal is even more humiliating: that those now running the British state are venomously infantilised. Politicians and civil servants alike despise their own people and country and simultaneously defer to superordinate powers in the United Nations and European Union. The 2008 Climate Change Act is one of Blair’s Rings of Power: Five Acts to rule us all and in the darkness bind Britain; Acts that sacrifice the Common Law of England on the altar of ‘international law’ – a perversion of which the Attorney General for England and Wales, Richard (Baron) Hermer is High Priest.

The then Labour government believed that the planet’s first ‘legally-binding’ emissions-reduction policy would lead the world, but there’s a catch. Laws can require emissions reduction, but they cannot compel the wind to blow or the sun to shine. If the rest of the world was watching Britain’s ‘leadership’, then what they have seen since 2008 is deindustrialisation, GDP per capita stagnation and the democratic deficit widening into a traumatic repolarisation of politics.