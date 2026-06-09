The industry that was established to support the green agenda — among other ideological programmes — has been described here a lot as the green blob’s fake “civil society” front organisations. The vast amounts of fake-philanthropist cash that flows to these organisations enables lobbying and campaigning and the such like. But the green blob’s billions also seem to involved deliverables that take the form of “reports”.

Reports from charities. Reports from think tanks. Reports from ersatz academic “research” organisations. Reports from Institutes. Reports from Tom, Dick and Harry. They all say the same thing. And they very often say it extremely badly. Their analyses are very often extremely low-quality. And they are loaded to the hilt with uninterrogated presupposition.

The point then, seems to be merely to overwhelm. The climate agenda is, after all, a war of attrition, not a war of intelligence. There is no careful argument. There is no deliberation or democracy. A constellation of Potemkin public organisations produces endless verbiage that counts as the intransigent blob’s stream of non-consciousness.

Below is a recent article on another report from the CBI, which claims to find £100 billion of “value” in the green economy. I’ve never quite understood why the Confederation of British Industry is taken seriously. It would rather be European than British. And it is hostile to industry. It was founded by Royal Charter, however, and that makes it very very special. Apparently. What I think this means is that it will not depart from establishment orthodoxies. And that orthodoxy holds that Britain is a bad place that needs to be constrained within the orbit of the European Union, and that industry is a bad thing that needs to be dissolved by high energy prices to save the planet.

Some are pointing out that the report was not published by the CBI itself, but by its spin-off consultancy, CBI Economics. I am not convinced this is a distinction with a difference. It matters for precision, I guess. But the offshoot carries the name of the parent organisation, and the offshoot’s bullshit report has been shared favourably by the CBI itself, and is consistent with its pronouncements.

The point of such debunkings, in my view, is not merely that — to debunk anything. It would be as arrogant as the CBI is to presume that any “report” or its counter-argument is the final word on a subject. The point of challenging such reports is to open up a debate. Sadly, answers do not come. The best you can hope for is a 5 minute slot versus the likes of fake weatherbloke Jim Dale or some other eco-numpty on Talk TV or GB News — who do try, admirably, to set themselves apart from the monoliths. But the problem is that the people who author the parameters of the green claim, such as the CBI, or, heaven forefend, Nicholas Stern or John Gummer, will not lower themselves to interrogation or debate with lesser beings. Bureaucratic loftiness is an affectation without substance — the same fabric from which the Emperor’s clothes were woven.

We should still make the arguments, despite the lack of debate. The more desperate the churn from the green blob’s grantees, the more people looking for an explanation for economic stagnation and deindustrialisation will identify the reports as grotesque fictions, produced by inadequate wonks. Indeed, the blob’s intransigence is such that it causes its grantees’ intellectual atrophy. Their hostility to interlocutors — DENIERS!!!! — is so embedded in their outlook that their arguments cannot improve. And that is why they have moved to using their position to demand censorship.

Anyway, the recent CBI report is the third of its kind, which now seems to be a series produced with the Energy and Climate “Intelligence” Unit (ECIU), produced using data and analysis from the Data City — a rather bizarre AI-powered market research consultancy. I had an encounter with one of its co founders a few years ago on Twitter/X.

The delusion appeared to be that we can just cut down all of our industries that our energy policies make uncompetitive. We can import steel and food. And we can even depend on remote data centres. We can all set ourselves up as AI-powered economics consultants.

Or, I argued, we could not have policies that make energy expensive. And we could thereby have a diverse economy, and have a healthy industrial sector.

But the Confederation of “British” “Industry” prefers to engage wonks who think that there’s no problem at all with closing down British industries.

Please let that sink in.

The CBI Report Claiming Net Zero is ‘Boosting the Economy’ is a Stack of Lies

According to a new report by the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU) and the Confederation of British Industry’s (CBI) economics unit, “The UK’s Net Zero economy is now a major part of the national industrial base”, which “supports more than a million jobs and generates over £100 billion in economic value”. Whereas on these pages you will have read many stories about what I and my colleagues (among many others) believe is a suicidal economic agenda that requires deindustrialisation and degrowth, that it is pushing energy prices upwards with no sign of recovery, driving the cost of everything higher and undermining British businesses, the CBI and ECIU claim that everything is sunbeams and rainbows. How can anyone tell which one of these opposing stories is true, and which is a massive steaming heap of lies?

We could begin by seeing how this story is being received by politicians. Following the report being covered in the Guardian (of course), Ed Miliband piped up to quote its headline findings.