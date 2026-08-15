Environmentalism is an opportunistic infection. It has colonised our political and major public institutions. But I argue that it has done so without much a of a fight — in the same way that wildfires spread through dead wood and across neglected land far faster than through property that has been well maintained. It spread from dinner party to dinner party, and between the vapid wonks of the think tank and ‘civil society organisations’.

And let’s not leave out “our” universities. We have learned in the last few weeks about the extent to which the capture and colonisation of Britain’s most elite institutions by ideology causes it to eschew all that they became beacons of during the Enlightenment and through the modern era. In the place of reason and argument, we now have ‘race’ and ‘neurodiversity’. And rather than these concepts leveraging knowledge to better society, we have a corpse. Standing over it are those that indulged that body’s former-owner’s lies for their own gain, arguing that those who challenged ideologies are culpable. The people who made him an avatar for their own causes, before and after the scandal emerged, claiming that their enemies — beholden to the antithesis of their own unimpeachable virtue — gave him undue attention. Now he is their post-human shield. It is a disgusting spectacle.

Ideology is a powerful, mind-warping, perception-mangling drug. But, like most drugs, it takes some effort to succumb to it, and more again to surrender will to it. It’s not as if such habits develop merely by accident. And that is why we shouldn’t let people off too easily for falling for ideological bullshit. There is, of course, the social conditioning that may encourage the individual to imbibe it, but reason was available to them at every step of their journey into the abyss — or to the tragic Kool Aid party on the hillside, such is the consequence of a sustained departure from reality and reason.

I have tried a number of ways to explain how radically perception and intellectual capacity can be modified in the climate debate, most by reference to the expression of other ideologies. But I think I need to stop speaking so figuratively and abstractly and focus on the climate issue here.

I’ve been doing this for quite a long time. And one of the things that is notable about hot summers is the fact that they bring out the people who believe pictures and videos of wildfires count as both a body of evidence and the argument. Together they make the case that “climate change is real and is happening and is extremely dangerous.” Or some such concatenation. It is as if the wildfire depicted in the footage was denied, against which the footage is triumphantly waved.

Of course, in order for it to be the case that such grim footage could settle the matter, there needs to have never been a wildfire before the industrial by-production of CO2. CO2-induced anthropogenic global warming must be the sole cause of wildfire.

Or, if the interlocuter’s claim is only slightly more sophisticated, we would need to see a radical increase in the measurement of wildfires globally. We do not see this.

But ideology makes a powerful link between cause and effect — between ‘climate change’ and wildfire. And it is incredible to note just how resistant to science and fact and reason that narrative connection is. It’s what sociologists — if they had studied any sociology at all, and God rest their souls — might have called a ‘social fact’. The kids might have called it a ‘meme’ — though those kids have probably already grown up and had kids of their own, who are now totally inured to this linkage, it having been imposed on young children from their first days of school.

The false linkage features in my short film about Why There is No Climate Crisis (and why people believe that there is)…

It features news broadcasters, scientists and politicians claiming this link. And it puts the counter position from observational science: there has been no increase. Others have demonstrated it in a number of ways. Here’s one (I don’t see any point at this stage in an exhaustive review of the evidence):

Greens invariably claim a basis in science. But it is interesting to note further that neither the data has been sufficient to break that narrative link, nor have the facts that observational science has produced been sufficient for institutional science to as forcefully point out that there is no link, as it seemingly has been in putting climate change on the political agenda. It has been unwilling to put to its own numbers that depart from the consensus of observational scientists that they are misinformers, disinformers, and peddlers of fibs.

People with a grounding in actual science remind us that the temperature at which stuff like dry plant matter combusts is well into the hundreds of degrees centigrade. As hot as it has been in Britain recently (though most of the world would probably scoff at such whingeing) the flash point of such materials has not been achieved. There has also been a dearth of natural causes of fire, such as lightening. Thus the only causes of wildfire must be anthropogenic…

Only negligence and malicious intent can explain wildfires in Britain and Europe. Yet the narrative link persists, and “scientists” acquiesce.

The Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero stepped forward to firm up the link…. “Want to know what climate change looks like?”, she asks. “Ask a firefighter.”

It used to be something that only happened elsewhere, she claims, about the wildfires in Britain. Yet elsewhere, as observational science has shown us, wildfires are down.

What else might firefighters tell us?

Ah, yes…

The National Fire Chiefs Council used to keep tabs — and data tables — on the causes of fires. Here’s what they used to say [archive]:

Arson accounted for 50.5% of all fires attended in 2017/18 by Fire & Rescue Services in the whole of the United Kingdom (213,782 fires attended; 108,024 deliberate). This is the largest, single cause of fire attended by FRSs: England; 48%. 167,291 fires attended, 80,610 deliberate

Scotland; 57% 26,115 fires attended, 14,828 deliberate

Wales; 58%. 11,020 fires attended, 6,371 deliberate

Northern Ireland: 66%. 9,356 fires attended, 6,215 deliberate

Now, they claim:

Where wildfires reach the urban fringe, the risk shifts from land and wildlife to homes, and firefighters are facing challenging incidents in which people have lost property and possessions as flames reach residential areas. The reality is that the risk is growing faster than our collective capacity to respond. Climate change, prolonged periods of extreme heat and changing land use are creating more frequent, larger and more complex wildfires. We must ensure that investment is not only sustained but enhanced if we are to keep pace with the risks facing our communities.

Here’s some old data I compiled. Again, there seems little point in updating them…

Nobody is telling the truth about fire. And that’s because social facts and political narratives are much more convenient.

If Britain’s fires are increasing in their frequency and extent, it has nothing to do with ‘climate change’. And the fact that Britain’s data contradicts the rest of the world’s makes the case that “global warming” also has nothing to do with it.

Over images of droughts and wildfires, Miatta Fahnbulleh’s predecessor claimed that the scenes had sent him a message, like Moses and the burning bush, and so he had been chosen to go forth and change the world…

Milband’s and Fahnbulleh’s new boss was quick to the scene, to declare that this “new normal” is intolerable.

“This is what climate change looks like”, he claimed.

But it isn’t.

It’s what arson looks like.

And it’s what negligence looks like.

And it’s what bad policy looks like.

As Ian Botham in the Telegraph argues, “For two decades we have added far too much vegetation to our landscape and are now suffering the inevitable consequences.”

Other countries have learnt the hard way. Australia and California tried suppressing the prescribed burns that indigenous people had used for tens of thousands of years. By some calculations, dozens died before their governments saw sense. What will it take for ours to wake up?

Similarly, in the Spectator, Matt Ridley pointed out that very large areas now afflicted by fire were under the control of green quangos and NGOs, such as the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds.

Case in point: the Tintwistle fire in the Peak District spread from a wild camp in woodland on to a heather moor owned by United Utilities and managed by the RSPB. This moor had been extensively ‘rewetted’ yet it went up like a torch and the fire spread, drowned Manchester in smoke, burned deep into the peat and was only contained – for now – when local gamekeepers and Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue used two diggers and a bulldozer to create a firebreak on its northwest flank on the neighbouring Stalybridge estate. But so quick is Natural England to prosecute landowners and gamekeepers for even inadvertently breaking rules about managing habitat that they were anxious they might be punished for doing this.

It is resonant with the putative rise in floods that Britain seemingly saw in the previous decades. Floods were the inevitable consequence of anthropogenic climate change, claimed the usual suspects. Yet as Dr Richard North observed, the apparent rise in floods was preceded by a rise in green ideology steering water management policy.

Implemented as the Flood Risk Regulations 2009, there, writ large, was Defra’s “making space for water” policy. It was all that was needed, by way of legislative authority, for an already Green-dominated Environment Agency to abandon the Somerset Levels and to allow them to flood. To reinforce the change, Defra commissioned a research project costing £105,032, carried out by Nottingham University, which noted that “EU legislation is really driving change”. The authors promoted an “ecosystem approach”, an idea at the core of EU policy, driving the move away from traditional flood control into the “sustainability” camp.

This predominance of ideology is like that somewhat vulgar expression of scepticism of our betters, who would piss on you and tell you that it’s raining. They will send you unwanted messages in an attempt to cause alarm, harassment and distress, to bring you into alignment…

Academics are compelled to lie. Politicians are compelled to lie. Firefighters are compelled to lie. “Journalists” are compelled to lie. Scientists are compelled to shut up — or lie. And they are compelled to lie because, whereas the truth is content to sit quietly, the ideological mythology that links climate change to non-existent wildfires requires constant nurturing, lest the fires go out…

It’s no surprise, then, to see that erstwhile bastions of the intellectual left are reduced to mountains of incoherent — and extremely expensive — jelly. The co-founder of the New Statesman, Sidney Webb, was, as I point out in my recent Daily Sceptic piece (copied below), one of the co-founders of the London School of Economics, among other achievements. I don’t meant to single out the political Left here. But it was the boast of the Left of that time that it would pull the working class up. What do we see instead, a century on? This flaccid, brainless tragedy of an activist…

All that is solid melts into air, as one bearded icon of the left once observed, before even Webb’s time. But this is more than sublimation… This is surely self-immolation. People have volunteered their minds, donated their brains, and cancelled reason. And they are bringing down all the ivory towers with them. If only such self-destruction were limited to such lofty environs, and they could leave the rest of us alone. Alas, the social fact that climate change is causing more wildfire is hungry for more brains to devour.

Is Supporting North Sea Oil and Gas an “Extremist” Position? The New Statesman Thinks So.

“I think supporting new oil and gas licences in the North Sea is an extremist position”, explained the New Statesman‘s “Executive Editor (Digital)” Oli Dugmore in a provocative social media clip. And here we are indeed provoked. Typically, we should ignore such tantrums. But the claim and its supporting argument are irresistibly illuminating of a section of the British Left, whose worldview is best explained as a developmental disorder. Founded by socialist intellectuals Sidney and Beatrice Webb, and its pages filled by such lights as George Bernard Shaw, John Maynard Keynes and Christopher Hitchens, the progressive intellectual’s weekly now both eschews thought and rouses the lowest possible denominator to its causes. But perhaps its current staff have confused their own organ’s decline with the degeneration of the atmosphere.

Dugmore’s account of his position is, you will not be surprised to discover, not grounded in a deep understanding of the subject. It is, in its entirety, something that resembles an Extinction Rebellion media training crib sheet. It begins as follows:

The International Energy Agency has been really clear that new oil and gas extraction and consumption is not compatible with limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees. 1.5 degrees is the limit we agreed at the Paris climate accords, and the reason for that is because past 1.5 degrees, what happens? It’s the acidification of our oceans, so that’s the collapse of marine ecosystems, the fish that we eat and rely on to support our human population. It’s the widespread bleaching of coral reefs. It’s increasingly severe droughts and wildfires and the knock-on consequences of our food systems.

The problem with taking on people who are armed only with such a litany of factoids is that it is like being required to decode someone else’s fever dream in order merely to legitimise having your own position. Each item in Dugmore’s stream of not-quite-consciousness is a claim he has no understanding of, yet which would require an article as long as this one – or longer – to take apart; it adheres in the green ideology-addled mind through emotional attachment, not reason.