The Net Zero Scandal

The Net Zero Scandal

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Jane Taylor's avatar
Jane Taylor
Aug 26, 2024

So very interesting. Thanks Ben and Calum.

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George Chiappino's avatar
George Chiappino
Aug 25, 2024

I have not listened to the podcast yet but I must say Mr. Pile your work is priceless. I gladly subscribed to your substack. The environmentalists viciously exploit the moral values inherent in the care for property and beauty with the poisonous anti-concept of "environmental consciousness", rendering the moral standing of all Human acts dependent on how much pollution they put out. It is a moral code designed to make Humans immoral.

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