I never paid much attention to Thomas Piketty et al when he was in the Jeremy Corbyn (remember him?) orbit. But his quasi-academic leftoid research outfit attached to prestigious French universities has been busy since working on a “global justice” project, which of course puts climate at the centre of a reformulation of socialism. But as I said on Twitter, and in my recent article for the Daily Sceptic (below), if you have to use climate change as a vehicle for a radical political agenda, you’ve already signalled your own political exhaustion.

This isn’t a phenomenon particular to the left. In the 1970s, it was conservatives (and Conservatives) that tried to reinvent their political traditions as responses to inevitable ecological crises — and plenty of today’s rightists will regress to rank Malthusianism when the topic of climate change has been exhausted. There are no straight lines, and ownership of green BS is contestable. So my argument is not a version of the watermelon theory. My claim is that exhausted political movements need the encompassing crisis to reformulate.

Piketty’s crew is no exception. And they imagine that global warming gives them a vehicle for global redistribution. But what would they do without that vehicle? All of the premises surely fall apart.

Either way, the world’s population isn’t going to vote for it, despite the Global Justice warriors’ emphasis on ‘democracy’. All the same, we can’t be complacent about political theories.

In the article, I refer heavily to Bjorn Lomborg’s 2020 paper, Welfare in the 21st century: Increasing development, reducing inequality, the impact of climate change, and the cost of climate policies . It’s a very good counter to the green left, which claims to be interested in “development”, but which puts immense obstacles to it. Here’s part of the abstract, which will annoy those who prefer to negate the scientific proposition of anthropogenic global warming, but which I think for that reason makes a more powerful argument. Steel-manning is often much more powerful than debunking.

Climate change is real and its impacts are mostly negative, but common portrayals of devastation are unfounded. Scenarios set out under the UN Climate Panel (IPCC) show human welfare will likely increase to 450% of today’s welfare over the 21st century. Climate damages will reduce this welfare increase to 434%. Arguments for devastation typically claim that extreme weather (like droughts, floods, wildfires, and hurricanes) is already worsening because of climate change. This is mostly misleading and inconsistent with the IPCC literature. For instance, the IPCC finds no trend for global hurricane frequency and has low confidence in attribution of changes to human activity, while the US has not seen an increase in landfalling hurricanes since 1900. Global death risk from extreme weather has declined 99% over 100 years and global costs have declined 26% over the last 28 years. Arguments for devastation typically ignore adaptation, which will reduce vulnerability dramatically. While climate research suggests that fewer but stronger future hurricanes will increase damages, this effect will be countered by richer and more resilient societies. Global cost of hurricanes will likely decline from 0.04% of GDP today to 0.02% in 2100.

Here’s my Daily Sceptic piece:

The Left-Wing Plan to Impose a 90% Global Income Tax to ‘Save the Planet’

Sadly, most of us will not be here to see 2100. And that means that we will not be around to witness the dream for that year, set out by the Global Justice Project last week, turn into reality. In just 75 years, the average citizen of the world will have a monthly income of €5,000 but work only a 19-hour week. Every child will have an education that’s worth €8,400 a year, and the health budget will be €14,400 per capita. Women will be completely equal to men. And climate change will have been stopped at 1.8°C – under the IPCC’s arbitrary 2°C threshold.

€5,000 a month (£51,800 or $69,270 per year) is more than I earn now, and I work all the time, so why would I be looking for the catch in this programme for sustainable global equality? Yes, I might be a climate sceptic who bangs on about ‘basic arithmetic’ all the bloody time, but I surely ought to be tempted by these numbers, both selfishly and selflessly.

The Global Justice Project (GJP) combines the work of 45 direct contributors and a further 200 researchers around the world, with the project based at the World Inequality Lab at the Paris School of Economics (PSE). The PSE itself and the GJP were co-founded by former adviser to then Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, professor of socialist economics, Thomas Piketty. And as one might expect for a project directed by someone who believes that inequality is the cause of so many of the world’s problems and redistribution is its cure, the GJP’s vision is based around the creation of two global institutions: the Global Justice Fund and the World Sovereign Fund.

The Global Justice Fund will seemingly take over the current functioning of the UN and Bretton Woods organisations – the IMF and World Bank – which currently have less than 0.4% of global GDP at their disposal. By big contrast, the fund will reach an average of 10.3% of global GDP between now and 2060, and this is necessary to drive “climate investments”, which will “represent 3-4% of world GDP” per year. That’s nearly $5 trillion per year (greater than the nominal GDP of Japan) to spend on solar and wind farms and things of that kind. The World Sovereign Fund will be “an active portfolio of sustainable assets reaching 10% of the world capital stock (or equivalently, to 60% of the world GDP)”.