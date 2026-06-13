I was on Alex Phillips Talk TV show today, talking about Ed Miliband’s latest Big Idea: banning electric heating appliances.

I think I possibly let my frustration with the most ridiculous politician this country has ever known get the better of me. His idiot wonks claim that households will save £10 a year in electricity costs when these appliances are banned. But they haven’t explained what the costs of replacing them are. And that’s always how they roll.