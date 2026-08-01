A lot is happening at the moment… There is the game of political musical chairs in Westminster… Or is it Manchester…. No, it’s Westminster… And back to Manchester. And on it goes. And that includes Miliband’s exit from DESNZ to take up his position as Foreign Secretary, which I have written about below, and his replacement by Miatta Fahnbulleh. And there are the heatwaves and wildfires haunting Europe, seemingly the harbingers of our certain doom as far as those innumerate and dyslexic green trolls will have it. And there has been something of an uncontrolled conflagration of comment sparked by Tim Stanley’s comments in the Telegraph, which have brought many opinions out into the open.

I’ll have more to say about those arguments probably in the next article. For the moment that what I find most notable about those piling in on the Stanley camp, and in the broader panic about heatwaves and wildfires is how poorly the authors understand their subject and even themselves. They’re not, once they’re unpicked and unpacked, merely amateurish. They would have been amateurish in the 1990s. And that speaks a lot to my claim that environmentalism is a political tendency that did not develop inside the normal democratic tradition, and thus has no culture of debate, such that its adherents can develop in response to challenges and criticism.

Twice I counted green tory references to “runaway global warming” — a hypothesis so absurd that even Michael Mann distanced himself from it, when the late Stephen Hawking claimed that Trump’s climate recklessness would push the Earth past a tipping-point, rendering its atmosphere like that of Venus (467°C). The Earth is further from the Sun, explained Mann. But how odd that neither world-famous scientist understood that the main difference is one of pressure — the warmer planet’s atmosphere is 93 times denser, and that’s what makes it possible for it to be so much hotter, not its distance from the Sun. If Venus was the same distance from the Sun as Earth, it would be 360°C.

No less bizarre, “Perhaps I am mistaking how far she is really going down this reactionary rabbit hole”, exclaimed Ambrose Evans-Pritchard in urging leader of the Conservatives, Kemi Badenoch that she “must reverse course on net zero before she destroys the Tories”. Reactionary? Isn’t reaction the point of the Conservatives? Do the Conservatives not stand on a platform of tradition and in broad opposition to Progressive political thought? Chesterton put it thus:

“The whole modern world has divided itself into Conservatives and Progressives. The business of Progressives is to go on making mistakes. The business of the Conservatives is to prevent the mistakes from being corrected.”

The broader Tory milieu is nonetheless at last having the debate about climate and all that. It seems, however, that the problems aren’t limited to the definitional and intellectual dead end that might be understood as “Progressive Conservatism”. Such a self-annihilating category of being is determined to champion whatever gets turned out of the seemingly progressive and blob-funded “think tanks”, which is invariably such bullshit that ought to offend even classical steak-for-all Marxists. And so whether or not the Conservatives can overcome all that lovely green blob cash remains to be seen.

On which point, one of the Spectator’s editors points out that one of the most notorious green blob outfits, brainchild of the Goldsmith boys and funded by their billionaire buddies, The Conservative Environment Network (CEN) is to lose its sitting director.

Nearly half of all Tory MPs still belong to the caucus. Which is to say that they might just as well be MPs in the Ed Miliband wing of the Ed Miliband Party. These pricks suffocate Westminster, frankly.

This reduction of democracy to blob bullshit is why Badenoch needs to do a lot more to rescue her party’s credibility on climate and energy policy. She clearly cannot move too far or too fast on that issue without potentially undermining her own position. Yet both the election data and the realities of the green agenda’s consequences draw nearer, and unfortunately for all of us, the public debate has not yet managed to link Net Zero to Britain’s economic and industrial torpor — the credit line is still open to the government, it seems, so the Mancunian Prime Minister can fund his vibes-based attempt to rescue his own party, ably served by the majority of the news media, which is unable to bring such material reality to the public’s attention.

BP, meanwhile, announces that it is quitting the North Sea. In any other era, this would itself trigger a political crisis. But we are inured to the consequences of a political era in which both governing and opposition parties vied for status as campion of seemingly progressive politics. Is it a bad thing that a British industrial giant is quitting British territory? Who knows? What does Greta say? What do the polar bears think? What data can be squeezed out of opinion polls? The agent of this anti-industrial vandalism was, you will remember, a Tory tax that Labour continued… But, you know, as Dan Hannan says, they only did it ‘cos the cool kids said they liked the climate thing, such are were Tory principles. And didn’t he later say that “there’s no point arguing” about Net Zero, because the decision had been made…

Anyway… Back to Labour and Ed Milband, who is going to use Britain’s position at the World Bank as leverage, to get the anti-development “development” agency to ramp up its climatism. Here’s a piece I wrote about it recently for the Daily Sceptic. I predict that Milband’s project, like the UK’s domestic climate agenda, is going to cause a big problem for us.

Ed Miliband Seeks a Global Economic Suicide Pact

On some accounts, the removal of Ed Miliband from the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero to the Foreign Office allows the new Prime Minister to put a noisy and disruptive potential competitor, with his own agenda, out of his way by sending him overseas. There is much to this argument, and there have been some sighs of relief as the crazy zealot was replaced by a relative nobody, who will likely struggle to marshal such support in Cabinet and in the party. However, though you can take the climate brief away from the minister, you can’t take green ideology from his outlook. This week, Miliband has vowed to “take personal leadership of the UK’s work on development and climate” using the UK’s position at the World Bank to “ensure the UK plays a leading role” in sustaining both climate and development at the centre of foreign policy. But what if the world has other ideas?

Much is made about Miliband’s position of “UK governor” at the World Bank in a Guardian article following an announcement by the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO). “Miliband will play an active role in shaping the changes to the World Bank that developing countries have called for, and ensuring the climate remains a core focus for overseas aid”, explains Fiona Harvey. The problem, however, is that there are 189 such positions at the Bank – one for each member country of the intergovernmental agency. Miliband’s role is unexceptional, other than for the fact of the billions of pounds that he would like to make available to other members, to grease the green agenda’s passage through global political institutions.

But that’s not really news. Despite later complaints from green blobbers claiming that the Government had effectively nearly halved its commitments to International Climate Finance (ICF) to £2 billion a year, and despite the Government having to reduce its aid and development spending from 0.7% to 0.3% of GNI, “climate finance” remains a vast slush fund for a global political agenda, with no obvious ‘aid’ or ‘development’ deliverables visible from outside the green perspective. The only noteworthy thing about the story is that the role of UK governor to the World Bank typically falls to a junior minister, not to the Secretary of State. Miliband, who believes that abolishing cheap and plentiful energy is the key to dismantling the forces of inequality and to building in their place the institutions of global social democracy, has demoted himself in order to better push climate through global political architecture.