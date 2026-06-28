Today marks the end of London Climate Action Week (LCAW). It produced quite a lot of fluff and steam in the news and social media channels, amplified by the very warm weather. As I explain in my recent Daily Sceptic article, coped below, LCAW is the Green Blob’s festival in London — a city which it seemed to have captured completely. Nonetheless, there were signs of the broader weakening of the Green Blob, including, as I shall post about soon, it’s emphasis on electrification.

Apparently, some events were cancelled due to the heatwave. The great big sissies! I couldn’t help wondering if the real reason was lack of interest. I cannot see what the appeal of such a boring borefest would be, unless there was the offer of ready money from Michael Bloomberg or Christopher Hohn — the largest funders of the project and its attendees.

Besides the heatwave, the week was notable for the ongoing shenanigans around the Labour Party’s soon-to-be vacancy. And this, perhaps, is the greater weakness in the Blob’s encampment. They may come to regret having such an obvious presence in the capital of a country that will soon have had its eighth Prime Minister since the passing of the “world leading” legislation in 2008 — the Climate Change Act. All but one of those Prime Ministers sought to make Britain the climate change champion of the world. Other countries might look at this political instability and wonder if all this climate stuff had something to do with the crises these abject failures experienced.

The heatwave failed to resolved the fractured consensus. In large part, the accessory to the latter-day climate policy sceptics is the possibility of air conditioning. “OMG! IT’S CLIMATE CHANGE!” screamed the increasingly isolated faction when thermometers hi the mid-30s — forgetting that climate is not weather. “We could have aircon if we had cheaper energy”, comes the reply. I guess this is the debate between ideology and pragmatism.

Let’s not get complacent though. The heatwave really did bring out the braindead. And much of the establishment media couldn’t help but signal it.

Sanity is relative, I guess, is Tom’s point. A manifestly mad idea seems sane when you’re as hot as you would be if you had paid for a continental holiday.

Heatwave hysteria continued unabated. I’m sure we’ll see it again before the summer ends.

London’s Climate Action Week: A Festival of Intransigence on an Island of Hypocrisy in a Sea of Political Chaos

London Climate Action Week (LCAW) is an annual event, the eighth of which kicked off on Sunday. With the intention of “harnessing the power of London for global and local climate action” the week is to climate Blobbers as Easter is to Christians. It’s a festival packed full of events, from litter picking through wine-tasting networking to boring lectures about the global economy, all in the service of the green agenda. But LCAW had barely opened when news arrived that Britain was to get its seventh Prime Minister in a decade.

The link between Keir Starmer’s exit and a Green Blob Fest may not be immediately obvious. But to those of us who believe that climate policy is a lens through which today’s politics can be understood it is straightforward. The Green Blob will admit that climate change requires dramatic changes to society. But debate about those deep changes has been absent from British politics this century, and the terms of the transformation have never been put to the voter in a meaningful contest of ideas. Since the consequences of such policies have been increasingly felt as deindustrialisation and economic stagnation, so a democratic deficit has broadened and deepened, and is now a schism running through global, European and British politics. It doesn’t matter what promises are made about the benefits of green policy, they cannot be delivered. And so the inadequacy of any Prime Minister who stands on such promises is going to be revealed in short order.