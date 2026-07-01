The Net Zero Scandal

The Net Zero Scandal

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Nigel Southway's avatar
Nigel Southway
1d

Bottom line ... wishful thinking is a dangerous thing.

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Alan's avatar
Alan
1d

Nothing but a load of government shit coming out of their mouths.

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