I couldn’t help noticing the other day that both Bob Ward and his shenanigans bear a resemblance to a character and his plotlines in the most popular TV show of all time.

The resemblances are superficial. Lord Varys was a gifted player of his cards. But what really resonates is not as much the characters as the plot.

In Game of Thrones, greed for power ultimately brings them all down.

Speaking of which…

“Revolutionary” is an odd choice of word for a feudal relic. It’s even odder for the fact of his namesake’s imposition over politics, and its consequences.

This week, of course, has seen the Prime Minister’s tearful — they’re always blubbing — surrender of the keys to Number 10. The Conservatives, for their part, greeted the news like this:

The video is a quick recap of Starmer’s fiascos: Mandelson, inheritance tax, youth unemployment. But how quickly they expect us to forget:

In opposition, Kemi Badenoch and Claire Coutinho have been talking a good game about repealing Net Zero. But the above montage shows that the party is too restless to identify itself. David “greenest government ever” Cameron was followed by Theresa “Net Zero legacy” May, who was followed by the hopelessly naïve Liz Truss, it seems also wanted to U-turn on the green agenda, including bringing back fracking. But she appointed Chris Skidmore, who was the minister who introduced Net Zero to evaluate the policy — i.e. marking his own homework — rather than took her own decisive action. And she was gone in five minutes anyway. She has since spoken about the real forces of power operating in Britain’s politics. But I’m not convinced she has shed any light on it. And her failure reminds us that the leader of the party is a disposable asset. The preferred candidate was Rishi Sunak — no stranger to green blob grantees. He gave us the smallest possible U-turns on Net Zero, but though it could be argued he did not resign, that is a technicality. He was going to be forced out of his position by his party, and so he called an early election. I am not convinced that Badenoch and Coutinho have really drawn a line between its recent past and its future.

More about that later. Probably. For now, the initiative in the Game of Thrones belongs to the Labour Party.

It is not clear yet whether there will be a contest for the role of Labour Party leader, or whether Andy Burnham, fresh from his victory in Makerfield, will enjoy a coronation. Before that by-election, it was Al Carns, whose recipe for rescuing Britain from its crisis was discussed in the previous post, who was stealing a march. Then it was the turn of Wes Streeting, who is discussed in my recent article for the Daily Sceptic, below.

It is amazing how little the three candidates for job of Prime Minister understand about one of the major series of policy failures that have created Britain’s current circumstances. It’s as if “Net Zero, but with growth” is a sufficient slogan for reindustrialisation and economic development in normal circumstances, never mind the flirting with the idea of switching to a war economy. Streeting has now ruled himself out, making my article somewhat obsolete. Here’s his withdrawal announcement.

What I found particularly resonant however, while Streeting was briefly the anti-Miliband candidate, was his invocation of what he calls “progressive capitalism”.

This is interesting because it was Miliband who, as I wrote about recently, while as leader of the Labour Party in opposition, attached himself to his invention of “responsible capitalism”. There’s a danger that we wear out the word “slop”. But it does seem to be that we’re suffering under a tsunami of it, and have been for a very long time.

It should be obvious that such attempts to formulate a version of “capitalism” that seemingly resolves the left and right, is an attempt to articulate Tony Blair’s centrism. As he put it a few weeks back, “The centre – properly defined – is where you put policy first and politics last”. But it’s also where you need to locate your centre of gravity, such that you can bend over to stick your head up your bum, lest you topple over. Which is what these jokers are doing. Self-conscious attempts to moderate “capitalism” with caveats reveal the incapacity to explain what it is about “capitalism” that needs moderation, while trying to avoid signalling radical left anti-capitalism. Motherhood-and-apple-pie Capitalism. Nice-to-small-animals Capitalism. Fill in the blanks.

Do not imagine for a nanosecond that it is any better on the other side. As I pointed out the previous post, many of those now styling themselves as the pro-abundance, pro-growth cheerleaders are the same slop-merchants that lobbied for Net Zero in the Tory years, and wrote the Party’s manifestos. It wouldn’t surprise me to find them funded by the European Climate Foundation.

Slop is ubiquitous and dominant and embedded. I find Twitter/X now unusable, for its algorithms that prefer engagement farming and plagiarism. It was once the place where one could put criticisms of policy agendas right under the noses of their authors. But nobody will see it because the algorithm says no.

Slop is a miasma that seems to preclude any discussion of substance. But we can’t just blame the robots. This problem has been a long time in the brewing. Tony Blair came to power only a few years after the arrival of domestic Internet, for example. Bit-by-bit, though bandwidth multiplied, attention spans diminished, and interests narrowed.

And here we now are, nearly 30 years on.

Will Wes Streeting Really Ditch Ed Miliband’s Net Zero Targets?

It’s a headline that was perhaps designed to bypass even the most cynical, clickbait-immune Net Zero-sceptic energy realist. ‘Wes Streeting says Labour should ditch Ed Miliband’s Net Zero targets,’ proclaimed the Daily Mail on Wednesday. It would be huge, were it true. And would signify the growing political rift over Net Zero, globally, regionally and nationally, where there had been consensus, also being evidenced within the current party of government. The day before, Streeting had set out his pitch for the anticipated Labour leadership competition in front of journalists. The bulk of this talk was about the economic reforms necessary to create what Streeting calls “progressive capitalism”. But the Mail‘s talk about scrapping Net Zero was somewhat premature. Labour’s commitment to energy realism remains a somewhat distant prospect.

Nonetheless, there are signs that Streeting puts significantly less emphasis on climate as a major organising principle than the current Government. This follows the recent noises from Al Carns, whose vision for Britain is to recreate the Blairite security state – i.e., the militarisation of the economy, making ‘security’ the state’s central concept, even in domains such as education. Streeting, though no less a Blairite, and perhaps echoing Blair’s recent interventions, argues against such sharp emphasis on militarisation, but claims that “a more dangerous world” requires “industrial capacity, technological strength and national security”, while noting the defence sector’s problems with “procurement, vested interests and inter-service rivalry”. And, of course, industrial and technological strength, as much as national security, require energy that is cheaper.