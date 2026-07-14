Mark Caney is one of those mysteries of climate… no, politics in general. It’s as hard to fathom how he was elected, as it is to fathom how before his election he managed to be appointed to everything. Part of the problem is understanding other people: how is it possible to see Carney as anything other than completely bent, and no just that, willing to put him in charge of a country? It’s not as if he had a good track record.

Perhaps other people just aren’t as concerned about what we call ‘the blob’, and things of that kind… Yes, maybe it’s all a bit sticky and icky, and Game-of-Thrones-ey, but as long as things that need doing get done, who really cares about the shenanigans? Maybe there is some point to that, and that some level of corruption is inevitable, perfection is unattainable, and there’s no perfect conception of democracy in practice anyway. And true, the green blob and its rule isn’t yet quite at the level of Twentieth century post-independence African republics, squashed between rival geopolitical superpowers.

It’s also not for me to be disappointed by Canadian voters’ democratic choices — and who are we to judge? Yet they did appoint a drama teacher from a political crime dynasty before appointing the billionaire’s bootlicker. Canadians can of course point right back at our chaos, and point out that for all his green blobbery, Carney is at least apparently U-turning on some matters.

Canadians will also be better placed to evaluate the full degree and depth of those U-turns. I’d like to know more. Canada has always been an interesting bellwether on climate trends, as it seemingly has no middle. The Harper government withdrew Canada from the Kyoto Protocol in 2011, citing tensions such as the issue of China/USA free-riding, and Canada’s desire to exploit its own resources. Liberals since then seem to have doubled down on the blob’s behalf while Conservatives, I’ve argued, were too accommodating to the premises of the green agenda in a country that, for much of the population, lack of fuel means actual death. Green values, authored by soft-handed, effete, European bureaucrats nonetheless seemed to be embraced more in Canada’s larger cities even more than in Europe and the UK, setting up a terrible tension within the country, between its provinces and territories, between urban and rural, between industries, and so on. The green blob’s ideology poisons a wealthy, healthy country.

But all ideology ultimately creates its own appointment with reality. There has been much reflection from within first the British Conservative fold, and then even parts of Labour’s old architecture, in the form of Tony Blair, revealed the foundations of the cross-party Westminster consensus on climate had been undermined. No doubt a lot fewer than a million miles from Blair, Carney has signalled the intrusion of energy realism into Canada’s debates about energy policy. I discuss how seriously we can take that epiphany in my recent article for the Daily Sceptic, copied below.

What’s Really Behind Mark Carney’s Climate U-Turning?

There can be little doubt that climate change is dropping down the global political agenda. Though my colleague, Dr Tilak Doshi, is surely right that we should be cautious about proclaiming the death of climate alarmism – and its influence – there are many signs that put the peak of the green agenda in our rearview mirrors, at least symbolically. Not least of those symbols is the Canadian Prime Minister’s whiplash U-turning on climate and energy policy, seemingly in the face of new geopolitical realities.

Mark Carney has been sending disappointing signals to the green lobby since his victory at the April 2025 General Election. In May 2026, a bitter Guardian article gave an account of the new Prime Minister’s failings, declaring that he was “not the climate guy you thought”. Among these failings, explained Seth Klein, brother of Naomi of ‘no logo’ fame (Leftoid climate bullshittery tends to run in families) was the repeal of Canada’s consumer carbon price – a carbon tax. “Methane regulations have been weakened and delayed,” continued the whinge. “Canada’s clean electricity regulations… have been significantly delayed (to 2050) and have reopened the door to new gas-powered electricity plants.” Oh no! The full article is worth a read for being quite an enjoyable litany of liberal green tears, and shows Carney’s agenda to be distinct to climate-policy-at-all-costs that have characterised agendas such as his predecessor, Justin Trudeau, and UK governments. Even power-hungry Green Blobbers won’t let their ideology stand in the way of their power-grabbing.

And that’s the interesting thing about such whinges from the green liberal Left, who find themselves abandoned by their politically ambitious champion. What did they think was going to happen? Such indifference to public opinion that especially characterises European green politics has, as I’ve long been writing about, summoned up the very forces that it is terrified of. Without a supranational political organisation such as the EU above it, Canada was more vulnerable to democracy, and so the wholly anti-democratic green agenda gave way – at least partially – so much sooner.