I am getting terribly bored with political slop. Slop now seems to come in two forms: poison and antidote. I find “Anglofuturism”, for example, as an attempt to steal back in the initiative from the the forces of green miserabilism, a sad pastiche that dare not even speak — squeak — its enemies’ names, let alone counter their arguments. As if wind farms are just one step on the way to putting Sainsburys on the Moon, and that all we need to get us there are AI renderings of lunar Britscapes and rockets styled like Big Ben. Some have discovered the term “abundance”, and have just as quickly worn it out, like a cheap plastic toy, destroyed by Boxing day. So much for the remedy, even the poisoners themselves also have stumbled across the word.

I came to criticism of green ideology by seeing it as being of a piece with the contemporary preoccupation with ‘security’ of many kinds, especially geopolitics and ‘defence’. The War on Terror coincided almost to the month with my first questioning of climate orthodoxy and becoming a sceptic. New Labour, by then already quite stale, had already established a unique brand of authoritarianism. It used every wild speculation about what terrorism could be and could achieve in a war, not as much against “terror” or even “terrorists” as against us, transforming the relationship between people and the state. Such abuse of the word ‘could’ enabled speculation to pass as fact.

It had already been argued that la Guerre du Golfe n'a pas eu lieu (“the Gulf War did not take place”). In the series of remakes that followed, reality became an increasing distant notion. We were assured that war, terrorism, viruses, climate change, inter alia, were The Real, pressing upon us more forcefully than ever before. Yet interrogation of these claims became ever more forbidden, by social pressure, by monolithic news agencies narrowing agendas, by formal processes of censure and regulation of social media, and by criminal law.

A few years on, we seem to be more drowning in symbols than ever before. Do chest-beaters have any better idea about what “Russia” is than Gaia-botherers have about what “climate” is? I would say no. One did not have to have any affinity whatsoever with the dictator to be called a “Saddam apologist” — one only needed to ask how he could have masterminded what had been attributed to him that had made a casus belli, but which made no sense if one cared to think about it. Ditto Gadhafi. Ditto Assad. And on it goes. Bad men, for sure. But not so bad, apparently, that the catalogues of crimes didn’t require fortification.

Consequently, a norm as been established which makes it easy for those with little more than dire speculation to occupy seats on news media. All you need to be a “political commentator” on TV is to be able to infer something from what books or pictures Putin keeps in his office, like some kind of geopolitical Uri Geller. Except, Uri Geller is already that, QED. Without depth of knowledge, researching is displaced by “influencing”. It seemingly doesn’t matter that countless research research or civil society organisations have no connection to reality, our predicament is a meme war.

Certain ideas — abundance, for example — become decoupled by this process of slopification, and absorbed into a narrative. It has, it seems, finally been realised that we in Britain are facing something called “high energy prices”. Who knew?!

I have written a few pieces recently about the absorption of this fact into the monologues of two Labour Party leadership candidates — that contest looking likely to happen now that Andy Burnham won election to Westminster yesterday in Makerfield. One of those candidates is the figure of Al Carns.

What is Al Carns? Well, he may be many things. But as far as I am concerned he is one salvo of Labour heaving up its Blairism in a projectile vomit. There is nothing real about any of his words, which I discuss in the piece from the Daily Sceptic, below.

So that’s in part why I have been banging on about slop. Many have welcomed Carns words in anticipation of the leadership contest, because they seemingly put some kind of realism back on the political table. But that is not Carns’ proposition. Carns want to re-engineer the security state that Blair tried to build — a protective fortress around the state and all its apparatus, including education, education, education. It is only by making ‘security’ the centre of everything that the state — confusing itself for the country — can survive. But at our expense. Carns insight? It turns out that it’s hard to make bullets and bombs if you have high energy prices and little industrial capacity.

I would be more welcoming of the militarisation of the economy if it meant the junta’s first act is to intern all those who have for so long resisted such insight. But it is very likely to instead be an agenda that protects them. And this is why I am increasingly vexed by such “abundance” slop.

It’s a good job Carns doesn’t think people should ask what the state is doing for them, because it’s doing nothing, and it cannot, with such magical thinking as “net zero, but with growth”.

And it’s not just about Labour.

Miliband’s opposite, Claire Coutinho is getting clapped by countless seals. But, following the failure of AR5, she increased the government's offer to offshore wind farms by 60%.



Out of nowhere, a Tory slop outfit — the one Coutinho is grateful for — is grabbing the headlines, and sanitising this history. “Looking for Growth” (LfG) is the banal, anaemic slop factory that claims to have a recipe for ending Britain’s decline. Yet they crawl out of the same gloop as that blob-funded Britain Remade outfit. Both of which pretend that 14 years of Conservative government didn’t happen. LfG are proposing 6 points that will turn this sinking ship’s fortunes around:

SCRAP all levies on energy bills. These stealth taxes on the British people are unnecessarily hiking up their bills by hundreds of pounds. REOPEN THE NORTH SEA, and directly deploy the tax revenue generated to GET BILLS DOWN. Stop new CfD contracts and launch an investigation into the system that signed them off. Last year, billpayers paid £1.5 billion for big renewable corporations to THROW ENERGY AWAY. By 2030, it’ll be £8 billion. The existing settlement is a national scandal. Scrap Clean Power 2030 targets. These needless constraints have pushed civil servants to procure wind at any cost – and at huge expense to the British people. DITCH the duties of energy regulators, NESO and Ofgem, towards Net Zero goals, so their only focus is to MINIMISE ENERGY COSTS, subject to security of supply. Hold auctions for connecting to the grid, and directly deploy the revenue generated to GET BILLS DOWN

The system that produced the scandal of CfDs is called the Conservative Party.

The problem with such slop is that it isn’t identifying the problem with UK politics. It is preoccupied, as wonkish outfits will be, with policy. It has no capacity for interrogating Britain’s dominant ideologies or the political Establishment.

If you want proof of this, look at the rise of the slop factories. Within months of being founded, LfG enjoyed the patronage of Dominic Cummings and had features in The Times.

Yet for nearly the duration of the Climate Change Act, there has been the Global Warming Policy Foundation, and then later the offshoot that became Net Zero Watch, now distinct outfits. They have produced countless reports and briefings, authored by people with genuine expertise in their fields.

If broadcasters and newspaper editors, as well as political parties had genuine interest in resolving this crisis, they would be engaging GWPF and NZW. Instead, there is a preference for soft-handed young men, barely out of uni, with zero practical experience of energy, industry, or management, with their slop reports.

Here’s another… We might even say it’s an archetype…

Robert Colville is the former director of the Thatcherite Centre for Policy Studies, and was one of the authors of the 2019 Conservative Party Manifesto. That manifesto emphasised unilateral climate policy to demonstrate global leadership:

We will lead the global fight against climate change by delivering on our world-leading target of Net Zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, as advised by the independent Committee on Climate Change. We have doubled International Climate Finance. And we will use our position hosting the UN Climate Change Summit in Glasgow in 2020 to ask our global partners to match our ambition.

Earlier that year, the “independent Committee on Climate Change” advised that the Paris Agreement should be “implemented to reflect equity” and that “developed countries should continue to take the lead”. The CCC stated:

And the Tories, who had asked the CCC for this advice on Net Zero, had legislated Net Zero, put such commitments into its subsequent manifesto. All in the space of a year!

And now it’s as if the entire Net Zero story begins and ends with Ed Miliband.

We need to be serious. There are several orders of magnitude more context to the story than the one that puts Ed Miliband at the centre of the green agenda — as much as he would like to claim otherwise. First, the green agenda is global, mostly western/European and precedes climate. Second, the British Establishment, right, left and centre, absorbed environmentalism to its core, with practically zero resistance. Third, Miliband is a late entry to that party, and is a symptom, not a cause. He is a bit part. A zombie. A cipher.

Criticism of Net Zero is not consolidating around serious analysis of what has happened. It is being diluted by slop merchants, across the political spectrum, and across even the pro/anti Net Zero divide.

“We need cheap and abundant energy to defeat the pesky Russians” isn’t a solution to the problem of the green blob’s undue influence. And empty talk about “abundance” and “lower prices” is just that. Most of all, the acceptance of slop allows the public conversation to forget the history and ideology of what has also been understood as “safetyism”, which includes preoccupation with any risk or threat. Slop would have us believe that merely saying “we need cheaper energy” deserves a medal or standing ovation, even if it comes from a character long involved in pushing, and still committed to Net Zero. It would have us believe that there is nothing left for politicians and their parties — and those dire think tanks— to be held to account for. And it would make us believe that such policies that have left us in this mess were mere arbitrary, accidental departures from normal politics, into slightly mistaken policies.

No. We do not have cheap energy, because cheap energy is anathema to environmentalism. We do not have cheap energy because environmentalism requires deindustrialisation and economic degrowth. Clapping for slop, like some Thursday night pot-bashing covidiots, blinds us to that fact.

STOP THE SLOP!

Here’s my Daily Sceptic piece. More on the other Labour leadership contenders in due course.

Is Al Carns Really a Member of the Reality-Based Community or Just Another Apologist For the Security State?

According to the Telegraph, Al Carns has issued a “veiled attack on Ed Miliband’s Net Zero policies”. In the same newspaper – a curious organ in which to set out leadership bids in anticipation of a contest for Keir Starmer’s job – Carns sets out his mercifully short argument for putting ‘security’ at the centre of everything. “Energy is not an environmental issue, but a security one,” he writes. “North Sea oil and gas, small modular reactors, energy storage and, of course, renewables, are all options that would reduce our exposure,” he continues. “A serious country would be using all of them,” he says, bemoaning that “we are not” and that “this is a choice, and we are paying for it”. But what really are the implications for Labour’s flagship policies – Miliband’s agenda?

Many in the wake of both increased geopolitical repolarisation and the consequent exposure of Britain’s military incapacity have welcomed Carns’s comments. They seem, at face value, to put realism at the centre of policymaking, where commitments to abstract concepts – i.e., emissions-reduction – have been put before cost, security of supply, and practically every application that requires energy. The problems are obvious to all but the green agenda’s dwindling number of advocates, who continue to promise benefits.

But this welcoming of realism is a naïve hope. It isn’t realism. On these pages, we’ve discussed the Conservative Party’s new attachment to Net Zero scepticism, then the growing tensions within the green blob itself, and ultimately this tension pulling the Labour camp in two directions, with Tony Blair and his minions on one side and Ed Miliband and his on the other. Both the Conservatives and Blair have turned on green targets, and urge us to put practical necessity before ideological ambition. Hurrah. However, I have been arguing against handing out medals for those who are now stating the obvious – their epiphanies seem insincere, their U-turns self-serving, and their new positions no more founded in principle and reason than their last.